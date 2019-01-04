‘Black Panther,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ lead a blockbuster-heavy slate of Producers Guild film award nominees

A scattered film awards season continues to take shape as Hollywood’s filmmaking guilds begin to weigh in with their picks for the year’s best.
The Producers Guild of America unveiled its 10 nominations for the best film of 2018 including blockbusters “Black Panther” and “A Star Is Born” and critical favorites “Roma” and “The Favourite.”
Those expected contenders were joined by a mix of popular hits and prestige films: “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody," “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Green Book,” “A Quiet Place” and "Vice."
Among the awards season players MIA are "First Man," "If Beale Street Could Talk," "Mary Poppins Returns" and "Widows."
The guild is generally considered a strong predictor of what films will wind up with best picture Oscar nominations — although the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has not had 10 nominees since 2011.
Last year, the PGA nominated 11 titles and only four ultimately missed out on best picture nominations: “The Big Sick,” “I, Tonya,” “Molly’s Game” and “Wonder Woman.” The motion picture academy in turn nominated “Darkest Hour” and “Phantom Thread,” which were both overlooked by the PGA.
Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy “The Shape of Water” went on to win both the PGA’s film prize and the Oscar.
In other film categories, documentary nominations went to "The Dawn Wall," "Free Solo," "Hal," "Into the Okavango," "RBG," "Three Identical Strangers" and "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"
Animated feature nominees are "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch," "Incredibles 2," "Isle of Dogs," "Ralph Breaks the Internet" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
On the TV side, “The Americans,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Ozark” and “This Is Us” were nominated in the episodic drama series category. “Atlanta,” “Barry,” “GLOW,” “The Good Place” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” were singled out in the episodic comedy series category.
The nominees for limited series include “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” “Escape at Dannemora,” “Maniac,” “The Romanoffs” and “Sharp Objects.” “Fahrenheit 451,” “King Lear,” “My Dinner With Herve,” “Paterno” and “Sense8: Together Until the End” were recognized in the TV movie field.
This year’s PGA ceremony is set for Jan. 19, the weekend before Oscar nominations are revealed, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Special honors will go to Marvel Studios honcho and “Black Panther” producer Kevin Feige, actress Jane Fonda and writer-producer-showrunner Kenya Barris.