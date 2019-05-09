Review: In the Kenyan lesbian romance ‘Rafiki,’ a vibrant visual style meets a familiar tale

The ban was eventually lifted for seven days so that the movie could play theaters and qualify for Academy Awards consideration. Here in the U.S., the only ban it faces is the lack of awareness that greets almost every non-English-language release without a major star attached. Perhaps you think you’ve seen this particular movie before, possibly told with more dexterity and finesse. But to merely describe what happens in “Rafiki” would be to overlook its transporting sense of place, its striking visual pleasures and its credible and moving performances.