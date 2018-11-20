With 'Ralph Breaks the Internet,' Walt Disney Animation Studios enters a new chapter in its history

“As we were starting on ‘Wreck-It Ralph,’ it seemed like there was a sense of confidence that was starting to bubble up that had been absent for a while,” Johnston said. “To me, if you’re not confident, you’re not going to take risks — and if you’re not taking risks, you’re not going to make anything particularly interesting. We were just encouraged to be as weird as we felt like and see how far we could push the story and the medium.”