Regina King pours her heart, soul and a career's worth of black women's experiences into 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

“And he was like, ‘I'm open to it, but I want you to at least try it because this is Baldwin and this is an era,’ ” she said. “I said ‘OK’ and I’ve just got to tell you — when we got together, met for the table read and we got in our brownstone the first time, all of those words just felt good. We got the wardrobe on and it felt like that's how we were supposed to be speaking.