With the controversial 'Adam,' Rhys Ernst takes a deeper look at queer identity

Well, for starters, I think the film was written with that in mind by Ariel Shrag, but for me as a trans filmmaker, I've always been looking for new and different approaches to deal with stories about both trans people and outsiders in general. And this story presented such a unique, backdoor way into that. I really wanted to be able to hold both audiences — a really wide audience from people who were really familiar with insider culture and who had been a part of those worlds, as well as people who know nothing about those worlds. And that was really important to me.