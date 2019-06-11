‘Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese’ revives 1975

But not all of “Rolling Thunder Revue” is truth, it turns out, which is Scorsese’s impish nod to the reinventing aura of Dylan’s ragtag cavalcade, which probably made the tour more American in spirit than any uber-patriotic bicentennial festivities. Some of the supposedly insider knowledge of the drama, magic and hoopla we hear are bits of fakery. One is clever, built on the provenance of the very footage Scorsese has repurposed (which Dylanologists will recognize as the building blocks for “Renaldo and Clara”), the other — a veteran actor revisiting a well-established part — less so. Scorsese isn’t terribly sneaky about it, since he kicks everything off with Georges Méliès’ 1896 silent magic film “The Vanishing Lady.” Dylan could certainly be his own disappearing act — someone who seemed there and not there, depending on his comfort level — and in the film Baez speaks of once dressing in Dylan’s stage get-up, to amusing results.