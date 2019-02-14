‘Roma’ actor obtains visa to attend Oscars after three rejections

“Roma” actor Jorge Antonio Guerrero Martínez has finally obtained a U.S. visa and will be able to attend the Oscars.
The Mexican actor, who plays brooding militant Fermín in Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar-nominated film, said last month that he had been denied visas to the U.S. on three occasions, which prevented him from attending screenings and other industry events stateside.
But streaming giant Netflix, which distributed “Roma,” has helped secure a non-immigrant visa for the actor by working with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, The Times has confirmed.
Guerrero also has a ticket to attend the 91st Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 24, where he will join director Cuarón and costar Yalitza Aparicio, who plays Fermín’s love interest in the film. Aparicio is also nominated for a lead actress Oscar at the ceremony.
“I’m really happy. Hopefully, and I say this with my whole heart, Yalitza wins the Oscar,” Martínez told Mexico’s Quién. “Imagine that! I’m thinking more about that.”
“Roma” is nominated for 10 Academy Awards and made history by earning Netflix its first best-picture Oscar nomination, making the streaming giant an undeniable force in the changing cinema landscape.