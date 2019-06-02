How 'Ask Dr. Ruth' director Ryan White became 'friends for life' with the 90-year-old sex expert

I didn’t know what kind of shape she was in for, then, 89 years old. I was like, “Oh, is she in bad physical shape? Is she all there?” And the moment I arrived, she popped up out of the chair and was talking a mile a minute. I was like, “She’s not just all there, she’s on fire.” We were sitting at a square table, and she immediately pulled her chair next to mine and we ate next to each other with her hand on my hand. She wasn’t just trying to win me over as a documentary filmmaker but she was barraging me with questions about my life and where I was from, which she does with everybody. Asking if I was dating anyone, what my mom thought about the fact that I wasn’t at the time. And then watching her interact with everyone — like the waiter, and asking him where he’s from. And then the Uber driver.