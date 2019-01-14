SAG-AFTRA accuses film academy of awards show 'intimidation' regarding Oscars presenters

Less than six weeks from the 91st Oscars, the film academy has remained tight-lipped about its plans for the show and whether it will have a host.
But Monday, the SAG-AFTRA performers guild said the motion picture academy has been active on the awards show front, alleging that it has been using intimidation in an attempt to limit actors from presenting on awards shows other than the Oscars.
"We have received multiple reports of these activities and have experienced firsthand the Academy’s graceless pressure tactics and attempts to control the awards show talent pipeline,” the statement read, going on to accuse the academy of “self-serving intimidation” to keep its members from presenting at the SAG Awards ceremony.
The motion picture academy did not respond to a request for comment.
The SAG Awards will be held Jan. 27 at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, airing on TNT and TBS. Megan Mullally was announced as host in December. Presenters have yet to be revealed.
The full statement from SAG-AFTRA follows:
The apparent attempt by the Academy to keep our members from presenting on their own awards show is utterly outrageous and unacceptable. The SAG Awards supports their union’s operations and important charitable assistance programs that provide valuable support to performers.
We call on the Academy to cease this inappropriate action.