Patricia Arquette, Darren Criss, Anthony Hopkins and others react to their SAG Award nominations

SAG-AFTRA, which will host the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards next month to honor on-screen talent in both film and television, announced acting nominees across eight television categories and five film categories on Wednesday morning. The nominations, though, sparked criticism about diversity because mostly white actors and actresses were recognized.
The musical drama “A Star Is Born” led the film nominations with four nods, recognizing actors Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott and the entire ensemble cast. The racially fueled “BlacKkKlansman” and aristocracy comedy “The Favourite” trailed it with three nominations apiece.
On the television side, Amazon’s period comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Netflix’s crime thriller “Ozark” led with four nominations apiece, while “Barry,” “Glow,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Kominsky Method” tied at three.
Some of those who were nominated basked in the recognition, acknowledging the peer-reviewed honorific on social media and through prepared statements. Here’s what they had to say:
Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”), female actor in a television movie or limited series:
Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”), actor in a TV movie or limited series:
Anthony Hopkins (“King Lear”), actor in a TV movie or limited series:
Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians”), cast in a motion picture:
Director Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”), cast in a motion picture:
Alison Brie (“Glow”), female actor in a comedy series:
Richard E. Grant (“The Sinner”), male actor in a supporting role:
Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”), ensemble in a drama series: