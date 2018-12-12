The five biggest snubs and surprises from the SAG film nominations

—In one of the morning’s bigger surprises, SAG doubled up on its love for Emily Blunt, bestowing nominations for her lead performance in the Disney musical “Mary Poppins Returns” and for her supporting turn in the horror film “A Quiet Place.” Clearly the guild has a special spot in its heart for Blunt — in 2016, she earned an ensemble nomination for the thriller “The Girl On the Train,” which was seen as a rather out-of-left-field pick (she has yet to be nominated for an Oscar).