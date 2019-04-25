Review: A sex worker gets his close-up in the jagged, moving French drama ‘Sauvage/Wild’

The harshness of his circumstances speaks more than sufficiently for itself. We are reminded continually of Léo’s poverty and hunger, his crack addiction and his waning health; we also see the day-to-day violence that can erupt, whether out in the open or behind closed doors. But the movie lets the moments of bliss and contentment speak too, from the electrifying release of a strobe-lit dance floor to the unforced camaraderie he feels with his fellow prostitutes. Léo accepts all of it without complaint and even a measure of equanimity, and at no point does he seem willing to consider a different way of life.