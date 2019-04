Review: 'Shazam!' gives the overworked superhero genre a fun, irreverent lift

Sounds lovely. But in taking stock of “Shazam!,” a movie whose pleasures are as real as its limitations, I’m reluctant to praise it as either a refreshing antidote or a template for the future — as if we needed more jokey, lighthearted superhero pictures to counteract all the heavy, somber ones. These choices of tone are in fact value-neutral qualities. Strained irreverence and failed whimsy can be as much of a drag as oppressive pseudo-profundity. The two social-media schools of thought on the subject — “Why can’t these movies just be fun?” vs. “Why can’t you treat these movies with the seriousness they deserve?” — are certainly alike in their utter tedium.