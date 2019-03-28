Review: Russian epic ‘Sobibor’ varnishes its depiction of historic Jewish revolt

The escape, when it arrives, is practically a relief for its straight-ahead suspense, cathartic violence and sense of chaotic liberation. That’s when “Sobibor” — within its familiarity as a historical epic — finally plays like a potent reminder that inside this genocide could exist glorious insurgent valor. The question is whether a button-pushing movie like “Sobibor” is the ideal way to experience it. We’ve already gotten one masterpiece about the uprising: “Shoah” filmmaker Claude Lanzmann’s powerful documentary “Sobibor, October 14, 1943, 4 p.m.,” the unvarnished testimonial of escape participant Yehuda Lerner, served without newsreels or reenactments. The two movies couldn’t be more different about the use of cinema to call up the past, but we can guess what the late, great Lanzmann would have made of a big, earnest tribute like Khabensky’s. “Museums and monuments,” Lanzmann said, “institute oblivion as much as remembrance.”