Review: Christophe Honoré's 'Sorry Angel' is an exquisitely funny and bittersweet gay love story

You might say that Honoré does something similar throughout. Like the excellent 2017 French drama “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” though with a less activist focus, “Sorry Angel” offers a moving flashback to the 1990s, a time when communities decimated by AIDS were at last finding sources of support and resistance. And what you are likely to remember from this movie is not just its heartache but its puckish wit, its soigné visuals and its ardent sensuality, all of which feel like armaments against the reflexive dourness and sentimentality that mar so many dramas of terminal illness. Blue, often associated with sadness, is here recoded as a color of joy, lust and defiant possibility.