Review: ‘Sound! Euphonium the Movie — Our Promise: A Brand New Day’ feels undeveloped

“Brand New Day” focuses on good-natured Kumiko Oumae, a second-year student and one of the leaders of the Kitauji High Music Club in Kyoto. In addition to playing the euphonium, a low brass instrument, Kumiko counsels the freshmen and encourages everyone. Her pep talks center on the Japanese verb ganbaru (to do one’s best). But what does it mean to do your best? What if your best isn’t good enough and you let your friends down? What if you’re a freshman and your best is better than a senior’s; how will people react? What is your best when you have to balance music practice with exams and college plans?