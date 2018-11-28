Review: The terrific animated film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ opens a whole new web of intrigue

Before long the movie is crawling with various Spider-heroes who have been mysteriously transported from their universes and into this one. I won’t detail all their names, secret aliases and personal powers — well OK, Peni Parker and her Spidey-mecha are pretty cool — except to note that they give excellent actors like Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Kimiko Glenn, John Mulaney and Nicolas Cage a chance to shine. They also provide “Into the Spider-Verse” with a clever meta-joke about the endless recyclability — which is to say the disposability — of the Spider-Man franchise, though with none of the smugness that sometimes rears its head when a studio franchise decides to mock itself.