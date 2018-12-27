Review: Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly bring Laurel and Hardy to life in ‘Stan & Ollie’

It’s also here, in precisely reenacted skits involving a hospital visit, hard-boiled eggs, double doors and more — all introduced with the duo’s signature tune, “The Cuckoo Song” — that the film provides its biggest laughs, reminding us just how physically adept and uniquely funny these artists could be. Add in the oft-repeated, loving re-creation of their saloon-steps soft-shoe from “Way Out West,” and the extent of Laurel and Hardy’s infectious, engaging talent is undeniable.