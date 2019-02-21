Film preservationist Kevin Brownlow to receive Robert Osborne Award at TCM Classic Film Festival

Best known for his work bringing to life such silent classics as “A Woman of Affairs” (1928), “Sunrise” (1927) and Abel Gance’s “Napoleon” (1927), Brownlow is also a documentarian and author of books including “The Parade's Gone By …” (1968), “The War, the West and the Wilderness” (1979) and “Behind the Mask of Innocence” (1990). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented him an honorary Oscar in 2010.