Indie Focus: Wasting away with ‘The Beach Bum’

I spoke to Korine for our entertainment podcast “The Reel.” Korine is a spinner of fabulous tall tales, and though he was reluctant to acknowledge any elements of autobiography in the saga of Moondog, he said of the time he spends in Florida, where he now lives, “I have this little boat in Key Largo and I'll get a bunch of Taco Bell crunch wrap supremes and a couple liters of Mountain Dew. And I bought these electronic poker machines. And so I can just sit out there and get all soupy and, just, I feel good. That's kind of where I need to be.”