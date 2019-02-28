Review: ‘The Competition’ peeks behind closed doors at France’s La Fémis film school

At various points, questions of diversity and representation inevitably slip into the proceedings. At a time when race-based criteria in university admissions have been the subject of heated debate in the U.S., it’s hard not to notice that most of the applicants we see are white, a reality that “The Competition” itself trusts us to acknowledge. One evaluator makes irritating light of the matter, quipping that it would be good to have “an Asian, a black, an Arab.” When a rare applicant of color does appear, a black woman from the Ivory Coast, she is blithely dismissed by judges who seem to have slept through the most compelling, and distinctive, part of her interview.