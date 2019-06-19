Bill Murray, Adam Driver and more on Jim Jarmusch and zom-com ‘The Dead Don’t Die’

He treats his crew really well. I have a lot of respect for people that understand that it's a massive collaboration. It's a gypsy world and, you know, gypsies stick together. You have this experience when you make movies where you're thrown together in a very intimate way for a short period of time, and never knowing if you'll ever see each other again. But you have to completely commit to people. And when you all do that, you get a great result. And when you work with people that do that and they ask you to do it again, you don't even think twice. So with someone like that, he says, “I got a script”; I'm like, “Great, when are we doing it?”