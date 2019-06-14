Indie Focus: The mournful zombie comedy of ‘The Dead Don’t Die’

I interviewed many of the returning players who have worked with Jarmusch before, including Murray, Driver, Sevigny, RZA, Rosie Perez and Iggy Pop for a piece that will be publishing soon. As Jarmusch himself said of the element of contemporary satire in the movie, “our film does end with a kind of calling out of corporate greed and mass consumption as a dead end and a negative thing. And that’s clear. I’m not hiding that, but that’s not the pure intention of the film. I hope the film’s funny and kind of entertaining, too. It is a comedy, but the dark and sociopolitical threads are clearly woven in, but they’re woven in with other things.”