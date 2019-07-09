Review: Lulu Wang's delightful 'The Farewell,' starring Awkwafina, shows us a family divided

The clashes that play out over the course of this celebration — between parents and children, East and West, the collective good and individual desire — are nothing new. You might discern echoes of movies like “The Wedding Banquet,” Ang Lee’s 1993 comedy about a very different matrimonial deception, or the more recent “Crazy Rich Asians,” in which Awkwafina proved herself to be a born scene stealer. She’s superb here in her first dramatic leading role, using her deadpan comic instincts to underscore the wryness of Billi’s worldview: Growing up with a bicultural identity, among other things, gives you a healthy sense of the absurd.