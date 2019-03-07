Review: ‘The Heiresses’ is a perceptive study of class, sexuality and personal awakening

But if some questions remain unanswered, Brun’s performance provides much of the clarity we need. What ultimately makes Chela’s gradual transformation so persuasive and moving is that it seems to play out almost entirely in the actress’ face, in the widening of her eyes and the gravity of her silences. Her quietly puzzled reactions to the world around her — as in the frequent shots of her waiting in someone else’s foyer, framed between two absurdly large statues — tilt the movie amusingly toward satire. But they also awaken a deeper understanding, as if only after being divested of her comforts can Chela finally see them for the shackles they were.