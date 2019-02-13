Review: Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘The Image Book’ is a searing essay on human violence

Early on Godard plays a scene from Nicholas Ray’s great 1954 western “Johnny Guitar,” in which Sterling Hayden urges Joan Crawford to tell him she still loves him, whether she means it or not: “Lie to me,” he urges. It’s a moment the filmmaker has quoted before, though never quite like this, truncating the exchange with a few brutal cuts to black. Does he still love this medium that once so captivated him, and whose boundaries he has done more than any other living filmmaker to explode? For the better part of a century the movies have lied and lied and lied to us, Godard says. But on the basis of “The Image Book,” that doesn’t mean he’s done with them yet.