Review: ‘The Kid Who Would Be King’ is a winningly eccentric riff on Arthurian legend

That conviction shows no sign of flagging in the solidly diverting “The Kid Who Would Be King,” a clever contemporary riff on Arthurian lore that remains true to Cornish’s comically askew vision, even if it starts off looking conventional to the core. Maybe it is, in some all-too-forgivable respects: It follows an adolescent Londoner who pulls a sword from a stone, runs afoul of some dark magic and ultimately absorbs valuable lessons about the power of love and friendship. But if the movie’s moralizing is a bit on-the-nose, it never feels medicinal; your sniffles are honestly earned, your laughs even more so.