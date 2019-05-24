In Netflix's 'The Perfection,' Allison Williams and Logan Browning are destined for greatness

"Richard has directed me through some of the most intense stuff I've done on 'Girls,' and so this was like, 'We're good,' " said Williams. "It got to the point where Logan was like, 'You guys didn't even use words.' He'd come towards [me] and [I'd] go, 'Yeah, yeah, I know,' and he'd walk away again. And it is weird. At the end of the scene, I was able to look at it again from Richard's point of view and be like, 'Oh, yeah, he probably didn't like that. We have to do that again and for this reason.' And that's the thing that on a movie like this you can hope for, but it's not guaranteed at all."