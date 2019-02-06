‘The Prodigy’ filmmakers play tricks with the tropes of evil-kid movies

"One of the things that I'm most proud of in the movie is it's not a sequel or a remake," said McCarthy. "It can be great to watch a movie that is revisiting old ground, but along with this culture of remakes and reboots there's clearly, I think, an appetite for new stories. When I first saw the poster for our movie at the Arclight, every other movie in the line of posters was a sequel or a remake. And the top of our poster did not say, 'The next chapter in "The Conjuring" universe' or something like that. I feel like that's a feat."