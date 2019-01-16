Review: A mass shooting provokes a minimalist whodunit in 'The Standoff at Sparrow Creek'

There’s also a touch of the drawing-room whodunit, which seems both disquieting and incongruous under the circumstances. We are among a group of gun experts, many of whom have backgrounds in military and law enforcement to go with their disgruntled attitudes and libertarian politics. Each of these men is an all-too-plausible perpetrator, and that realistic sense of menace — the ever-present threat of violence that seems to hide and linger in the thick, pooling shadows of Jackson Hunt’s cinematography — makes for an unnerving if not always persuasive fit with the busy, twisty machinations of the plot.