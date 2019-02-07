Review: A father-son drama takes absorbing root in 'The Wild Pear Tree'

“The Wild Pear Tree” persists stubbornly and honorably in this tradition. At just over three hours, the movie is undeniably long, talky and dense, but it is never uninteresting. You might call it slow too, though at the risk of mischaracterizing the speed of its verbiage and the dizzying complexity of its ideas. Sinan, the protagonist, may be naive and arrogant, but he also ponders the kinds of questions — What should the role of the artist in society be? How does one make art in a world with seemingly no use for it? — that Ceylan wouldn’t mock if he didn’t also take seriously.