Review: 'Tolkien' fails to open a window into the mind behind 'The Lord of the Rings'

But that imagination is what is most conspicuously lacking in “Tolkien,” which too often falls back into a pose of intellectual and aesthetic timidity. Presenting itself as a kind of origin story for “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” it assumes, not unreasonably, that the viewer will have a passing familiarity with those works (or at least seen the movies). And while it isn’t until the very end that we see Tolkien setting pen to paper, the fantasy-literary significance of everything that happens to him has been ponderously determined in advance, ensuring that each moment and encounter will have some future Middle-earth equivalent.