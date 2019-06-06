Review: The moving ‘Too Late to Die Young’ opens a window on a lost Chilean summer

But even as it borrows a few beats and riffs from the coming-of-age drama (and from Sotomayor’s own childhood), “Too Late to Die Young” is marked by a fascinating open-endedness, a strange and intriguing reticence as to who and what it’s really about. Although there are no obvious on-screen indicators, we are in the final weeks of 1990, shortly after the collapse of Augusto Pinochet’s military dictatorship. The politics remain largely in the background, but from time to time you may wonder if these tumultuous, unremarked-on events are the source of the characters’ unease, or if Sofía’s coming-of-age might be a metaphor for a nation on the verge of embracing democracy.