Review: ‘Touch Me Not’ blends reality and fiction for a mesmerizing look at intimacy

Which makes her pocket ace for the movie’s themes a man with spinal muscular atrophy named Christian (Christian Bayerlein), a figure in the touch therapy scenes — he is Tómas’ assigned face-touching partner — who speaks with quietly stirring articulateness about the empowerment he feels as someone who doesn’t allow his disability to affect his life as a sexual being capable of deep connection with others. That Pintilie prominently features Christian with his girlfriend Grit (Grit Uhlemann) among the patrons of a sex club Tómas visits actually rescues this unabashedly adult scene from its thickly graphic showiness. For all the talk of sexuality in the film, these two — whether being erotic for the camera or simply affectionate (Grit smiling as she gives Christian an ooh-worthy scalp rub) — become the movie’s most candidly tender heart, its best example of intimacy as a worthy form of meaningful communication.