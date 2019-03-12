In Disney’s first ‘Aladdin’ trailer, a blue Will Smith gives genie a hip-hop flair

The highly anticipated live-action trailer of “Aladdin” has swept in.
On Tuesday, Disney unveiled the first full-length trailer of the upcoming film directed by Guy Ritchie, and it features some of the original movie’s most unforgettable scenes.
It starts with a dash. The trailer opens with Aladdin, played by Mena Massoud, running away from several men after stealing something. Soon after making his escape, he encounters Princess Jasmine, played by Naomi Scott, and is mesmerized by her beauty.
In a desert landscape somewhere, Jafar, played by Marwan Kenzari, promises Aladdin riches if he can find the elusive magic lamp and its blue genie, portrayed by Will Smith.
When Aladdin discovers what he’s found, he uses his first of three wishes to make him a prince.
But before doing so, the genie jokes: “There’s a lot of gray area in ‘Make me a prince.’ ”
The vibrant trailer also shows footage of the famous magic carpet ride and a return of the original’s classic songs, including “A Whole New World” and “Friend Like Me,” plus two new tunes by Oscar- and Tony-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
Smith’s genie drew a lot of criticism in December after Entertainment Weekly published first-look photos of the live-action film. Mostly, people weren’t too keen on his top-knot ponytail and beard.
“Aladdin” glides into theaters May 24.