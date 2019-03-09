Review: The evil is ‘Us’ in Jordan Peele's smart, relentlessly scary follow-up to ‘Get Out’

At the same time, Peele has no interest in exhausting the same bag of tricks. The twisted satire of racial animus that made “Get Out” such a conceptual triumph has no real equivalent here (it would hardly be as singular an achievement if it did). The fresh terrors that Peele inflicts on his protagonists — a black family of four on a less-than-idyllic vacation in sunny California — have nothing to do with the few white characters in their midst. The story’s most disturbing implication, succinctly stated by its title, is that we are always our own worst enemy, susceptible to an evil that comes from within.