Review: Dan Gilroy's ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ savages the art world

Yes, that’s right: About a third of the way through, “Velvet Buzzsaw” becomes about haunted canvasses that reach out and slaughter nasty people, one by one, in appropriately ironic ways. It’s a little like an old-fashioned comic mystery — say “Who Is Killing the Great Chefs of Europe?” — except that the identity of the killer is no secret, and the deaths are as gruesome as any Freddy Krueger movie.