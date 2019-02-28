Review: Dev Patel and Michael Winterbottom's ‘The Wedding Guest’ are not what they seem

Patel's inherent decency bleeds through, and despite his ruthlessness and cold efficiency, we never, ever believe he'll do something outside of his moral code. Samira, however, is a mystery. She seems a bit too posh to be this scrappy and sits at the intersection of old-world customs and modern globalization. Watching her transform from a quaking young woman in customary dress into a gum-chewing, scrunchie-wearing Western woman illustrates how easily codes can be switched, how cultures can shift. Apte's layered performance keeps Samira unpredictable. There's more to her than meets the eye, but every time we grow suspect, nothing pans out. It's a constant denial of our expectations of the genre.