Review: ‘West of Sunshine,’ a worthy last film for Damian Hill, who died recently at 42

At the center of it is Hill’s breezily poignant performance — an alchemic brew of compassion and flinty insecurity bleeding out of a tattooed, shaggy-haired outer layer. Late picking up Alex from his estranged and exasperated wife (Faye Smythe), as well as to a job that frowns upon having his son in tow, Jimmy is clearly a mess, especially with the cloud of repayment (and the consequences of it not happening) hovering over his head. But the character’s fumbling, sweet-faced charm is a plus — it’s easy to accept not just that Jimmy’s beautiful artist friend Jenny (Eliza D’Souza) could make a pass at him, but that he’d rebuff her because he still loves his wife.