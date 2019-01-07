'Black Panther,' 'Beale Street' and 'BlacKkKlansman' among film nominees for Writers Guild Awards

One quirk of the guild nominations is that films can be deemed ineligible if they do not adhere to certain guild rules. The Golden Globe-nominated script for Fox Searchlight’s “The Favourite” was the top contender to be left out of consideration this year. Other ineligible screenplays included “The Death of Stalin,” “Sorry to Bother You,” “Leave No Trace,” “Cold War,” “Shoplifters,” “The Rider” and “Incredibles 2.”