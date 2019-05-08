Review: Amy Poehler makes a fizzy but uneven directing debut with ‘Wine Country’

The not-terribly-persuasive premise is that Abby, Rebecca, Catherine, Naomi, Jenny and Val all met years ago while working at a pizza parlor in Chicago. The name of that restaurant is Antonio’s, though for all intents and purposes it might as well be “Saturday Night Live.” That the movie is little more than a pretext for a feature-length “SNL” reunion is, of course, part of the putative fun. Naturally, Tina Fey will turn up as the tough-talking owner of the sprawling Napa Valley house the gang has rented for the weekend, though Cackowski, also a former “SNL” writer, has an even funnier role as a self-serious organic wine expert.