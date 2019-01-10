Winter Movie Preview: 'Captain Marvel,' 'Glass,' 'Isn't It Romantic?" and more

Winter is here. But while the awards season eligibility window is long closed, there are plenty other movie titles to look forward to before the summer season returns with a vengence. There are superheroes ("Captain Marvel"), the supernatural "Glass" and a new take on a romantic comedy ("Isn't It Romantic?") for 2019. Get the early details on these big-screen releases and many more with our handy winter movie preview guide.
M. Night Shyamalan strikes back ... again ... now with his own cinematic universe
M. Night Shyamalan's "Glass" unites characters of "Unbreakable" and "Split," creating a sly, new comic-book-esque cinematic universe, seemingly by accident.
Building ‘Captain Marvel’: How Brie Larson trained to be a superhero
Oscar winner Brie Larson is taking on her biggest role yet at the center of Marvel’s first fully female-led movie, "Captain Marvel." We talk with Larson, her stunt coordinator and flight instructor about constructing a superhero.
Writing the modern rom-com: How the creators of ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ twisted tropes to both satirize and satisfy
Writers Dana Fox and Katie Silberman collaborated on the new Rebel Wilson rom-com "Isn't It Romantic?," which affectionately satirizes the genre's tropes while indulging in them with an “unconventional” leading lady.
Meet Rosa Salazar, the 'Bird Box' star who lends heart and soul to 'Alita: Battle Angel'
You won’t even see the breakout star of "Alita: Battle Angel" on screen. Rosa Salazar steps into the action heroine’s motion capture shoes in the project directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron, which utilizes technology even more advanced than "Avatar."
Winter movie preview: ‘Captain Marvel,’ ‘Miss Bala,’ ‘Dumbo’ and nearly 200 more new releases
A list of every nearly every single movie hitting theaters between now and April 26.