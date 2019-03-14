Review: Grief and trauma weigh heavily on animated ‘Wonder Park’

The second and third acts of this admittedly brief film involve June teaming up with the gang of animals that runs Wonder Park, a warthog (Mila Kunis), bear (Ken Hudson Campbell), porcupine (John Oliver) and pair of beavers (Kenan Thompson and Ken Jeong), to save the park from “the darkness” that has enveloped the creatively blocked Peanut. It’s also turned all the cute little plushies into a cheerful, murderous zombie horde. Getting the gears turning on Wonder Park is just the challenge June needs to use her brains and bravery, learning along the way that she only needs belief in herself to be creative.