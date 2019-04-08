Solange drops out of Coachella, citing production issues

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced today that Solange will no longer be performing at this year's festival, citing "major production delays."
"She sends her sincerest apologies and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future," read a tweet published on the festival's official Twitter page, which broke the news.
On Saturday, the Associated Press reported that a worker died in a fall while setting up a stage for the annual festival. According to a statement released by Goldenvoice, which produces the festival in Indio, Calif., each year, the man was a lead rigger who had been on the Coachella team for 20 years.
This year's festival is set to be headlined by Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande and Tame Impala. Besides Solange, other previously announced supporting sets include Khalid, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves. Actor Idris Elba is booked for a DJ set.