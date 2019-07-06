What’s it like to play Ophelia? Six actresses talk about it

“I loved playing her demise, oddly. Michael allowed us to embellish the text because of the modernity of the film, and I got to scream at the top of my lungs in the Guggenheim. That said, we had also discussed the truth behind her craziness, her sentience, so it was not just playing hysteria. … We filmed the drowning in a fountain in New York in November. I passed out after the third take, but it was a badge of honor for me to be re-creating that iconic image.”