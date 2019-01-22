2019 Academy Award nominations are all over the map

The acting branch likes Willem Dafoe and Sam Rockwell. Though both men were not considered heavyweight contenders, both got nominated for the second year in a row, Dafoe for “At Eternity’s Gate” following “The Florida Project,” and Rockwell for “Vice” following his win for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

The writers branch is crazy about the Coen brothers. It’s not just that the nomination for “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” is their seventh for writing, it’s that it came for adapted screenplay, a choice that is so unlikely I thought I was possibly still asleep and dreaming when I heard it announced. It turns out that two of the six “Scruggs” vignettes were based on short stories. Given how little actual adapting was done here, why the writers passed over exceptional work such as the Debra Granik and Anne Rosellini adaptation “Leave No Trace” to go with the Coens is frankly baffling.

The academy is partial to “A Star Is Born.” The indefatigable statisticians that parse the awards have totaled up 26 nominations for all four versions of the venerable story. Cooper and Lady Gaga’s nods mark the third time that both leads have gotten nominations, following Janet Gaynor and Fredric March in 1937 and Judy Garland and James Mason in 1954.