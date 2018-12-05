Review: At the Bush funeral, respect and human emotion trump politics

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were seated in the front row next to Barack and Michelle Obama with the Clintons and Carters only a few seats away. Nearby, similar lineups of personalities from different sides of the aisle and political spectrum sat side by side: Clarence Thomas and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Dick Cheney and Joe Biden. Vice President Mike Pence was even seen chatting with former first daughter Chelsea Clinton. It was a scene that momentarily offered some of the unity onlookers hoped the funeral might provide.