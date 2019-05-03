HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’ is a searing departure from ‘Hangover’ comedy for creator Craig Mazin

That switch led Mazin on an exploration into a defining moment of the 20th century. Nuclear radiation spread from what is now Ukraine to Sweden. Hundreds of thousands had to be evacuated. Estimates on deaths from the accident and its aftermath ranged well into the thousands; although the official count was 31. The Soviet Union, desperate not to let the Americans know the extent of damage or the ineptness of its nuclear reactor system, would begin dissolving with the fall of the Berlin Wall three years later.