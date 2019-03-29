LeBron James’ off-court moves are making him a major Hollywood player. How he does it

In the six years between SpringHill’s genesis and its first show, Carter and James developed contacts around the entertainment world. With their other two partners, childhood friends Randy Mims and Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul, they entered into business dealings with Tom Werner, the producer (“Roseanne,” “The Connors”), hedge-fund manager and chairman of the Boston Red Sox. Werner had seen a commercial that told the story of James’ life and saw the potential for something more. He called O’Malley, who had transitioned from acting (“Glee,” “Sully”) to writing and producing for “Shameless” and other projects. That meeting led to O’Malley becoming the showrunner for “Survivor’s Remorse,” about a young basketball player and his family and friends dealing with this sudden stardom.