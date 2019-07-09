‘Love Island’ comes to the U.S.: 10 things you need to know about the British reality TV sensation

On Tuesday, the latest phenomenon to come out of the United Kingdom will make its way stateside in a bid for American popularity. The reality TV show, which will air five nights a week on CBS, is a dating competition in which unnaturally attractive young singles live in a tropical villa together. Immediately upon their arrival, 11 contestants are asked to choose someone of the opposite sex to couple up with, based solely on appearance. Couples — who are expected to share a bed together starting on the very first night — compete in challenges, go on dates and try to withstand the temptation of new Islanders, who are continually sent into the villa over the course of the season. At the end, the public votes on the winning couple, who take home a cash prize.